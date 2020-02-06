A Parnell couple have posted a $4000 reward and are hiring a private investigator in a bid to be reunited with their stolen English bulldog.

Dolly Niuhulu, 20, and her partner Ethan Yandall, 21, were devastated to find their beloved dog George missing on Wednesday.

A family member had accidentally left their gate ajar and the dog had got out.

Neighbours told the young couple that two men had then picked up the dog offering to drop him off at the pound.

"I just missed them," Niuhulu said.

Ever since the couple have been checking in with various animal shelters on a daily basis for any information about the microchipped dog and his whereabouts.

But there had been no word yet.

Niuhulu and Yandall posted the reward because they wanted to discourage people from trying to on-sell him.

"He means that much to us," Niuhulu said.

Dolly Niuhulu and her partner Ethan Yandall with their missing dog George. Photo / Supplied

She described the 1-year-old dog as having a lovely personality, being friendly and cuddly. He has never wandered away from home before.

"Help us bring him home. I know he will be terrified.

"I just don't know how anyone could do this.

"We are so heartbroken. This is like my baby and we don't know where he is."

They couple have had him since he was a puppy and he is adored by the entire family who were quick to name him thinking he very much suited the name George.

"Before I knew it everyone was calling him George," Niuhulu said.

Niuhulu and Yandall are appealing to the public for any sightings of their beloved dog.

Police confirmed they received a report that a bulldog had been taken from the St Stephens Ave area in Parnell on Wednesday.

"Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact Auckland police on 105," a police spokeswoman said.