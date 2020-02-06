A group of people on a day out on the water near Waiheke had to rescued after their vessel started to take on water.

There were fears it was starting to sink, a Coastguard spokeswoman said, and the alarm was raised about 6pm yesterday.

The Coastguard's Lion Foundation Rescue boat, which was heading to another incident at the time, was re-directed to the more serious situation and rescued 13 people on board.

A spokeswoman said it is understood the group had been on a dive charter boat at the time.

No one is thought to have been injured in the incident. The boat was anchored at the spot and the necessary authorities alerted.

The incident came a few hours after the Coastguard was called to a tugboat on fire near Kauri Point on the Waitematā Harbour.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm. No one was on board at the time.