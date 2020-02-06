A motorcyclist who allegedly ran a red light while fleeing police - before crashing into a road worker - has been arrested in downtown Auckland.

Police responded to an incident on Union St, just after 9am, after two motorcyclists were seen driving dangerously.

"The riders fled through two red lights on Fanshawe St before one motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Fanshawe St and Customs St West," a police spokesman said.

A road worker was struck and suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Advertisement

The motorcyclist, who had minor injuries, was immediately arrested and charged with failing to stop for police. Further charges are also likely, police said.

READ MORE:

• One dead and another injured in Waikato car crash

• Horror weekend on our roads: Five dead in four separate crashes

• Two fatal crashes near Taupō, one in police pursuit

• State Highway 1 reopens after serious crash in central North Island

The second motorcyclist managed to flee the scene and police are calling on anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

The police spokesman said they would were working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car just south of the Mōhakatino River Bridge (pictured) this morning. Image / Google

About an hour later, a motorcyclist died in a crash with a vehicle on a busy highway in North Taranaki.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 3, south of Mōkau, about 10am after reports of a serious crash.

The NZ Transport Authority said the incident was just south of the Mōhakatino River Bridge.

UPDATE 10:35AM#SH3 remains CLOSED due to a serious crash, south of #Mohakatino River Bridge. Contractors advise there is no suitable detour available. Please delay your travel if possible while the SCU investigates & crews work to clear this crash. ^CR https://t.co/MudI8WBJvt — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) February 5, 2020

Police confirmed the death shortly after midday.

Advertisement

The road was closed as police - including the Serious Crash Unit - worked at the scene and investigated the circumstances behind the crash.

Motorists were told there was no suitable detour available.

"Please delay your travel if possible while [Serious Crash Unit] investigates and crews work to clear this crash."

Emergency services in Levin were also called to another serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Mako Mako Rd about 11.15am.

One person - the motorcyclist - suffered serious injuries and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital for treatment.

The road has also been closed for some time as authorities work at the scene.