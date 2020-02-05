Mike Moore is to be farewelled with a funeral at his old school in Auckland.

The former Prime Minister died on Sunday, aged 71.

His funeral will be held at Dilworth School in Epsom on February 14 at 2pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed today.

"The service will be a celebration of Mike's life and a chance for his family, friends and members of the public to pay their respects," she said.

"It will be an opportunity to acknowledge Mike's major contribution through years of public service to New Zealand and New Zealanders, and for his considerable roles in the international arena."

The service was being arranged in coordination with Moore's widow, Yvonne.

Members of the public will be able to sign a condolence book in the main foyer at Parliament House.

Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died on Sunday.

Moore, who was the country's 34th prime minister, suffered a stroke in 2015 when he was New Zealand's ambassador in Washington DC and had been in declining health in recent years.

Yvonne Moore said her husband had numerous health issues since his stroke.

He was first elected to the Auckland seat of Eden in 1972, the youngest MP at 23 years old.

Moore became the prime minister for 59 days before the October 1990 general election.

Following Labour's defeat in that election, Moore served as Leader of the Opposition until the 1993 election, after which Helen Clark successfully challenged him for the Labour Party leadership.

Following his retirement from New Zealand politics, Moore was the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation from 1999 to 2002. He has also held the post of New Zealand Ambassador to the United States from 2010 to 2015.