The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has been spotted in Auckland's CBD.
The American actor, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie-apocalypse series, announced on Twitter a few days ago that he was in the country.
He appears to have taken in the sights by motorcycle, although eagle-eyed fans would fail to spot his trademark mop hidden underneath a horse mask.
But one lucky Aucklander spotted him in the flesh today, outside Britomart cafe Amano.
Mark Graham, who managed to snap a few shots with the star, said the actor was "very gracious" and was in the country for work commitments.