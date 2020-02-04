A large fire has broken out on State Highway 4 near Manunui and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency were called around 1.20 pm with reports indicating a large fire had broken out on Taitua Street in Manunui.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said when fire crews arrived it looked like a rubbish fire that had spread into surrounding bush and due to there possibly being a lot of rubbish in the area the fire had now gone to a large scale event.

Two helicopters are flying above the fire assisting 12 fire crews on the ground.

Fire crews have been pulled from Turangi, Owhango and support has been given from the New Zealand Defence Force coming from Waiouru.

The FENZ spokesman said no properties have been threatened and no one has been injured in the fire.

"It doesn't look like its spreading rapidly but it definitely isn't under control at this stage."

State Highway 4 near Manunui was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.