A hiker has revealed how her group narrowly avoided disaster as a landslide smashed through their hut.

A fellow hiker was lucky not to have been killed as a tree crashed through the hut.

Grace Houpapa was on the Routeburn Track, one of many areas in Fiordland National Park that has been affected by torrential rain and flooding over the past few days.

A state of emergency was declared yesterday for the Fiordland Community Board Area, and today Emergency Management Southland followed suit as extensive flooding causes significant problems across the region, including road closures and landslips.

Houpapa was seeking shelter with about 30 others in Howden Hut on the Routeburn Track, about an hour and a half from the end of the hike, after a landslide ahead closed the track.

With the weather setting in it was decided they would likely need to be rescued by helicopter, and they settled in for the night.

But near 1am this morning, there was a huge bang, followed by screams, she said.

A landslide had crashed into the hut, toppling a large tree that crushed a section of the building.

One man would have been right in the impact zone, but had moved just a minute before Houpapa said.

But a woman on the bunk below was crushed as it collapsed under the weight of tree.

Several people worked to free her from the bunk.

"She had minor injuries, but was in a lot of shock," Houpapa told the Herald.

"We were quite lucky. The DoC ranger was awesome, and made best of the situation.

"The hut was completely shattered, toilets smashed, wall smashed in, timber frames bent and windows smashed. No one was really hurt, but we were all a bit scared."

At 5.30am they received word the search and rescue team would be flying in via helicopter to evacuate them.

Houpapa was safely evacuated to Te Anau and said the group were all pretty shaken from the experience.

"It could have been a lot worse, but because of the good group of people and the amazing ranger it all worked out as well as it could."

Southland flooding: State of Emergency declared

A state of emergency has been declared in flooded Southland, including Gore, this afternoon.

It was issued by Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group shortly before 3pm.

About a metre of rain had fallen in 60 hours in Milford Sound, 600mm of that fell in the 24 hours to 7am today.

Flooding in the Southland region has sparked a state of emergency. Photo: Facebook / Civil Defence Southland

The flooding and heavy rain has lead to the closure of most roads in Southland and some in Otago.

The Transport Agency has issued warnings to drivers in Westland to slow down for surface flooding and be ready for road closures.

In Southland, roads are shut apart from State Highway Six in Dipton, near the intersection with Bell Road.

Also closed is State Highway 94 in Croydon, near the intersection with Kingdon Road.

In Otago, surface flooding has closed State Highway 1 between Gore and Clinton, State Highway 90 from McNab to Tapanui and the State Highway 1 intersection to Station Road.

Meanwhile, more than 40 tourists trapped in lodges at Milford Sound will be rescued by boat today.

A state of emergency was declared in the area yesterday afternoon as flooding and slips trapped tourists on tracks, roads and at Martins Bay and Big Bay, and closed State Highway 94, the only road into Milford Sound.

There are 125 people across three remote lodges owned by private company Ultimate Hikes.

Company spokesperson Shaun Liddy said they are looking to bring 44 tourists out to Te Anau by boat.

He said 81 will be left to stay another night.

Earlier today helicopters rescued 31 tourists out from the damaged Howden Hut. Eight helicopters ferried people from there to Te Anau, Glenorchy and Queenstown.

There are 195 people still stuck in Milford town and will stay there until the weather clears tomorrow when they can be transported out properly.

