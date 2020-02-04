In a bid to remind Kiwis about rail safety, a Hamilton train driver has spoken out about his recent daunting day where he managed to avoid three tragedies on his route.

KiwiRail freight locomotive engineer Rhys Read shared the close calls he encountered in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"I finished work today with a tight ball in my chest. Anxiety levels through the roof. I just couldn't believe my day," he wrote.

READ MORE:

• Video of chilling near-misses at railway crossings to promote safety campaign

• Rail Safety Week targets headphones as cause of accidents

• Two near misses as rail safety drive begins

Advertisement

Read described the first incident, where he was sitting the Morrinsville loop awaiting a northbound freighter.

He said as the railway bells started ringing he spotted a couple approach the crossing while pushing a toddler in a pushchair.

"I blasted my horn not only to warn them but to warn the oncoming train, now barely 100m away.

"They decided it's best to run across the tracks in front of the train."

During the second close call, Read said he was proceeding through Kiwitahi when he almost collided with a white ute.

He said he was in an 80km/h area when he noticed the driver approaching from the right as the bells and lights were going off.

He decided to sound his whistle, but the male driver instead sped up and drove straight over the tracks in front of him.

The third incident happened Northbound through Morrinsville as he approached the "notorious SH26-Piako Rd level crossing".

Advertisement

Read explained that as he approached the whistle board, the railway lights were activated and he gave out a short blast of the horn.

"The closer I got [to the crossing] a small car approaches at speed from Hamilton's direction.

"I blasted the whistle again. No change. Third whistle and, with the car less than 100m out, its driver finally pulls to a hard stop."

I finished work today with a tight ball in my chest. Anxiety levels through the roof. I just couldn’t believe my... Posted by Rhys Read on Saturday, 1 February 2020

After sharing his experience, Read urged people to speak to others about rail safety.

"Please take two mins to explain to someone today the need to slow down and stop at level crossings.

"Explain that most trains will pass by in less than a minute.

"Explain that there's a driver up there in that cab who can't do a thing about it if they get it wrong.

"Explain that they will not win if they get it wrong. Explain that not winning means they will probably die."

"For all that you love in this world. Explain it to them. There's nothing more I, as a locomotive engineer, can do for them but live with the ghosts of other's bad decisions."

Keeping safe at level crossings

Everyone is responsible for keeping themselves and others safe on the railway and around level crossings.

Road users

• You must stop at Stop signs and look for trains, and stop where barrier arms and flashing lights are operating.

• You must also look for trains at level crossings where there are Give Way or Stop signs.

• Don't ever cross the track when a train is approaching.

Pedestrians

• You must use designated pedestrian crossings.

• Stop, look and listen for trains, especially when bells or lights are operating.

• Take off your headphones! Don't ever cross the track when a train is approaching.

(Source: KiwiRail)