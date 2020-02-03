A Huntly man who was to be sentenced on multiple charges relating to offending towards young girls has applied to reverse his guilty pleas.

Taukiri Makaira Cash reappeared in the High Court at Hamilton today, where Justice Graham Lang was due to sentence him on charges of kidnapping, presenting pornographic images and performing indecent acts after a series of alleged incidents in Hamilton and Ngaruawahia in August and October of 2018.

However, Gavin Boot, appearing on behalf of Cash's new, and fifth, lawyer Mike Curran said an application would be filed to set aside his guilty pleas.

Curran would now file a series of affidavits and a waiver from his previous lawyer, outlining why he wants to vacate his guilty pleas and head to trial.

Justice Lang set the matter down for a callover in March, when they hoped to set down a fixture for April.

Cash's alleged offending involved him grabbing a 4-year-old girl outside her Hamilton home as she and family members sold lemons, before pushing her out of his car when her mum gave chase.

He's also pleaded not guilty to two charges of presenting a pornographic image to two separate complainants in Ngaruawahia and Hamilton, and performing indecent acts in Hamilton.

All incidents are alleged to have occurred between August and October 2018.

Cash, who had family in court supporting him, was remanded in further custody to reappear on March 3.