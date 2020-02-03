A huge power outage across the Bay of Islands has temporarily meant big screen coverage of events at Waitangi today are currently not being shown.

The lack of electricity has also halted the public address systems with the powhiri for politicians at the upper treaty grounds scheduled for 10am.

Areas affected include Paihia, Waitangi, Russell, Rawhiti, Kerikeri, Waipapa, Kawakawa, Pakaraka, and as far south as Towai.

The power went out shortly after 9.30am.

Lines company Top Energy confirmed a fault this morning on the Kaikohe to Moerewa caused an outage that is affected approximately 6000 customers in the Bay of Islands area.

While trying to restore power using backup line a second fault occurred. T

op Energy estimates that repairs restoring supplies to affected customers will be completed by mid afternoon.

Top Energy apologised for any inconvenience the outage caused.