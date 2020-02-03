

Mark Oldershaw will leave his position as deputy chief executive at EIT to take on the role of chief executive of Whitireia and WelTec Polytechnics in Wellington.

Oldershaw will leave EIT on April 1, the same date that the 16 ITP's (Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics) of New Zealand will merge into the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST) under the Government's reform of vocational education.

Oldershaw has been in the position at EIT for five years.

"Mark has led a broad range of industry and business-related activities, and his stakeholder engagement and lobbying for EIT have been outstanding. He will leave hard shoes to fill," EIT CEO Chris Collins said.

"The experience he has also gained at EIT of the work we have done of bringing together Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay institutions, which is widely regarded as a success story, will stand him in good stead in his new role. He goes with our best wishes and full blessings."

Oldershaw calls the Wellington region home and is looking forward to taking up a role there.

"I am thrilled to lead Whitireia and WelTec as we come together into NZIST.

"My early focus will be ensuring we deeply understand what our learners, communities, iwi and industry need, including how we can deliver on- and off-job training.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the staff, regional leaders and members of the many communities Whitireia and WelTec are part of," Oldershaw said.

"Mark's unique experience as a senior leader in both the polytechnic and industry training sectors will be invaluable as we gently change our focus and ensure we're delivering for learners in Wellington and the wider region," Whitireia and WelTec commissioner Dr Neil Barns said.