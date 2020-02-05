EDITORIAL

Another country would spend the anniversary of the nation's founding by celebrating, but not us. That might appear to be boasting, which is not naturally in the national character.

We should enjoy how well the country is doing economically, socially and - on today of all days - in honouring the Treaty but, yeah nah, we'd rather talk about how and where we could do better.

The looming September 19 General Election will also ensure so much of the conversation this year will be on what's lacking rather than what we've gained. Despite years of sustained economic growth, we are likely to focus on those who have not kept pace with prosperity.

The most recent NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion found confidence was up in the final quarter of 2019, with a smaller proportion of businesses expecting a worsening in general economic conditions.

A net 20 per cent of manufacturers expected worsening economic conditions over the coming year – an improvement from the net 52 per cent in the previous quarter. Manufacturing export demand rebounded, and costs were moderating in the sector. There were signs manufacturing sector profitability was on the up.

The outlook for the building sector has also been improving. Architects' measures of activity pointed to a rebound in the pipeline of Government construction work over the coming year. This rebound would have been pushed with the Government confirmation of $8 billion increased infrastructure spending. Roads, rail, schools and hospitals will be built and upgraded across the country under the $12b New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

Sure, we have the demands of growth, particularly in housing and infrastructure, but this is a better problem than going backwards where we once worried about losing all our young and talented to larger and richer countries.

Waitangi Day is inevitably and properly about the Treaty partnership. Governments have nearly completed the task of negotiating compensation for colonial breaches. Most iwi - with the disappointing exception of the largest, Ngāpuhi - now have capital for their economic survival, tribal administration, connections and identity.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at Waitangi on Tuesday: "There is much on which we agree. Everybody hates GST. Except for Grant Robertson."

As one example of how things have changed, she spoke of the many members of Parliament and staff in attendance who had been on the "other side" of discussions, in protests. As she has in previous years, she asked to be held to account.

"I will keep coming back here so you can do that.

"Waitangi is the place where we acknowledge our past, but it must also be the place where we challenge our present ... where we be collectively hopeful about our future."

The same should be said for everyone on this day. There is much to be grateful for, and hopeful about.

As Ardern pointed out, there's "more mahi to do". But Aotearoa, continues to work it out, in our own understated way.

When considering the country's situation today and confronting its challenges, we should allow ourselves some quiet pride. New Zealand is fine, prosperous and fair, and will get even better.