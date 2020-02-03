Firefighters are battling a large blaze at Owen's Transport in Penrose, Auckland.

An employee at a local business said she could see smoke coming out of the warehouse - she understood the fire was in the company's engineering workshop.

Another man who was nearby, Dylan Martin, said the blaze "sounded like a really loud car backfiring".

"Thick smoke started coming up. It seems to have been dealt with as it's just really smoggy now," Martin said.

Black smoke is billowing over Penrose after a trucking company's buildings caught fire. Photo / supplied

She had seen two fire trucks arrive but could not see flames.

Southdown Lane had been closed, she said.