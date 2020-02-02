A New Zealand First backbench MP is celebrating National's decision to rule out any potential post-election deals with his party and has a warning to voters about Labour and the Greens.

Mark Patterson, who was elected to Parliament in 2017, took to Twitter after National leader Simon Bridges' announcement yesterday to share some of his thoughts about NZ First's allies.

"Thanks Simon Bridges," he said. "National voters now know a vote for NZ First is the only way to avoid the extremes of a Labour/ Greens Government."

Asked to elaborate when contacted by the Herald, Patterson said the tweet "doesn't need much elaboration".

"There is no doubt that we [NZ First] have been a moderating influence [on the Government]," he said.

"We have supported the overall direction of the Government but where we felt it's gone too far, we have been the voice of reason."

Those areas, he said, include the capital gains tax – which although recommended by the Tax Working Group, was ditched by the Government.

Thanks ⁦@simonjbridges⁩. Nat voters now know a vote for NZ First is the only way to avoid the extremes of a Labour/Green Govt. https://t.co/nmW3ZBkvfN — Mark Patterson (@markpattersonmp) February 2, 2020

Patterson also cited law reform policies. In mid-2018, the Government was forced to ditch its planned repeal of the Three Strikes law because of objections from NZ First.

He said NZ First and the Greens have different perspectives but overall have a good working relationship.

Although NZ First has no official agreement with the Greens, they are two of the three parties which form the Government.

NZ First signed a coalition agreement with Labour, and the Greens have a confidence and supply agreement with Labour.

Patterson's comments are the latest in an escalating feud between the Greens and New Zealand First which has been playing out very publicly this year.

NZ First's Shane Jones, left, and Green MP James Shaw before Jones' Waitangi Day party in 2017. Photo / Audrey Young

It started with Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, who took a swipe at Greens co-leader James Shaw over his comments that Kiwis should be eating less meat to tackle climate change.

The outspoken NZ First MP said this "eco bible-bashing" was a form of "absolutism" akin to "medieval torture chamber workers".

Shaw hit back by saying his comments were "based on science," later saying Jones' remarks were nonsense.

Just days later Shaw's co-leader, Marama Davidson, jumped into the ring.

In a speech, she appeared to take aim at Jones and his dismissive comments regarding Soul (Save Our Unique Landscape) leader Pania Newton – a key figure in the Ihumātao occupation.

"When others belittle you," Davidson said after name-checking Newton, "your power grows stronger due to the tens of thousands around the country who support you."