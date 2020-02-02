Jamie Kelly, Hawke's Bay's answer to Spiderman, is on a mission to traverse 100 vertical kilometres in a bid to fundraise for two charities including local foodbank Nourished for Nil.

Last year Kelly cycled 1200km from Napier to Invercargill in a Spiderman suit.

His journey "Beating Rock Bottom. From Top to Bottom NZ" raised awareness about male depression and youth suicide while combating his own anxieties along the way.

He was supported by, and fundraised for, Ignite Sports Trust for Kids and Youthline NZ.

In 2020 Kelly, from Napier, intends to help fund-raise for Nourished for Nil who feed 1000s of people each month, as well as Ignite Sports Trust for Kids who, he believes, deserve his continued support.

"Nourished for Nil have helped me before.

"They do a lot of amazing things. Both these organisations do," Kelly said.

"They so deserve our support, and Nourished for Nil could really do with a bit of give back, let that awhi come round full circle.

"And Ignite Sports Trust helps youth with their mental health and wellbeing through their leadership programme."

Kelly plans to "slowly but very surely" summit each mountain peak over 1500 metres in the North Island, then make his way down south to do the top 10 peaks there.

"Beating Rock Bottom with 100 vertical kms," he said.

"The idea behind the initial ride was bringing your mental health on board with your physical.

"I got addicted to it, so I decided to climb the peaks and fundraise along the way," he said.

"The idea to climb the peaks came about when I was riding past Mt Taranaki. I was like 'this is something I want to climb'."

Jamie Kelly, aka Spiderman, keeps a lookout for obstacles on Te Mata Peak, Havelock North, before he takes on the North and South Island peaks. Photo / Warren Buckland

He has been undertaking a fair bit of training to climb the peaks, and apart from recovering from a "blown shoulder" he is doing pretty well.

"I have faith in my body and instinct," Kelly said.

"I'm hoping Spidey up on all the peaks helps keep some extra interest.

"I have tested out my avalanche prod and I know that for the South Island peaks you can only cross at the certain times of the morning.

"I also have a couple of friends who are mountaineers on standby, just in case I get into trouble."

He will be attempting the North Island peaks mostly solo and the South Island peaks as part of a group.

"I am a mad bastard to be honest.

"I will be starting around Gisborne and Taupo in the next couple of weeks and I hope to finish climbing all peaks above 1500m by the end of July."

He will be carrying around a backpack weighing between 20 and 23kg on a 15 metre leash with butterfly knots in it.

"It will have all the food, harnesses and stuff required and then I will ditch the heavy gear and it will go to about 5kg when I climbing."

He says he since he went riding his mental health had been "consistently good and I want to keep it that way".

"I have been in a good headspace and because of that I will be biking and walking to the peaks."

Kelly has lost friends and family to suicide and he's been suffering from depression since he was 14.

"Man it's gonna be cool for me in a selfish way I guess."

He started biking from Hastings to the Kaweka Ranges on Sunday to hit its three major peaks on Monday evening.

Find the fundraiser here: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/beating-rock-bottom-with-100-vertical-kilometers