One lane has reopened following a serious crash in Taihape that closed State Highway 1 this morning.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash between Gorge Rd and Rauma Rd, south of Waiouru around 8.10am, a spokeswoman said.

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," she said.

Motorists are asked to take care as they pass the crash scene and should expect delays. Traffic management is in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.