A cyclist who confronted a taxi driver for driving illegally on an Auckland park footpath ended up being abused by the passengers who advised the driver to do so.

This morning around 9.20am, Su Yin Khoo captured the car driving into a Victoria Park entrance off Hasley St before it continued on to the wide footpath in the park.

Khoo told the Herald she was angered that bollards that are meant to block traffic from driving on the path were not in place at the time.

The bollards that were meant to be up to block traffic driving onto a Victoria Park footpath were down. Photo / Su Yin Khoo

In the video, Khoo cycles up next to the driver and tells him not to drive on the footpath before the passengers become defensive and tell her to "calm down".

Advertisement

The passengers can also be heard telling her to "take a hike". They also advise her that they asked the taxi driver to drive on the footpath.

After the pair tell her to "shut up" and that she is "barking up the wrong tree", she accuses them of being "irresponsible adults".

Two passengers became aggresive when a cyclist confronted them for breaking the law. Photo / Su Yin Khoo

One of the men replies with a fake baby cry before saying: "Get a husband, be happy".

When she tells him that she has one, he says: "Well, I feel sorry for him."

Khoo responds: "I feel sorry for you ... your attitude sucks, you are breaking the law."

She then starts repeating "fragile masculinity" until one passenger says "OK Boomer".

As they laugh while walking away, she says: "You think you're so funny and you're so smart but you're not."

Su Yin Khoo captured the car driving into a Victoria Park entrance off Hasley St before it continued onto the wide footpath in Victoria Park. Photo / Su Yin Khoo

After the confrontation, Khoo said the driver was apologetic but the passengers were "right pigs".

Advertisement

Auckland Council acting head of operational management and maintenance Paul Amaral told the Herald the council is aware vehicles are using Victoria Park walkways as a thoroughfare and have advised the parties in control of the bollards to replace them to ensure a safe route for pedestrians and park users.

"While all the bollards are owned by Auckland Council, the pair near the Victoria Park Cricket Club are managed by the club," he said.

He added that a second pair of bollards near the car park is managed by Auckland Council contractors, who remove them for private vehicle access and close them immediately afterwards.

"As of recently, the council's contractors and the Cricket Club have not replaced the bollards managed by them," he said.

"Both parties have been reminded of their requirements to keep the bollards closed at all times and have been instructed to replace the bollards by the end of today."