

Around 20 HealthCare NZ home support co-ordinators and administration staff in Hawke's Bay may lose their jobs following a company proposal to disestablish positions across the country.

Up to 200 HealthCare NZ staff members are in danger of losing their jobs across New Zealand - a total of 20 in Hawke's Bay, with the figure rising to 25 if Gisborne and Wairoa are included, as the company plans to centralise services in Auckland.

HealthCare NZ provides home care and support to vulnerable people for multiple DHBs and manages community houses that provide 24-hour support for people with disabilities.

HealthCare NZ chief executive Vanessa Dudley said the company has sent a proposal to staff offering "a new approach to the organisation's structure".

"Under the proposal, some roles are disestablished, some roles are realigned, and some new roles are proposed," she said.

"We now have a structure that is overly complex and lacking in flexibility with multiple duplication across the business.

"We appreciate that this is a period of uncertainty for our staff as we go through the consultation and decision-making process and wait to know the final structure of the organisation."

HealthCare NZ, which was established in 1988, also provides services including wellbeing, psychological and behavioural support, rehabilitation, disability, mental health, well-being and nursing.

Public Service Association National Secretary Kerry Davies said they have "serious concerns" about the impact proposed job losses will have on both staff and clients.

"We believe the company is making the wrong decision for the wrong reasons," she said.

"We are determined to ensure workers' voices are heard and respected, and we remain hopeful a different and better outcome can be reached.

"These workers are dedicated both to their profession and to the vulnerable people they help care for, and this must be recognised as a key factor in any proposal the company puts forward."

Dudley said the proposed new structure includes the creation of a national Service Centre and "better technological systems and processes".

It would help deliver "better customer-directed care" and "pursue growth opportunities arising from anticipated social and demographic change".

Dudley added: "Details regarding staff numbers and costs related to the organisational review are confidential to HealthCare NZ."

HealthCare NZ staff have until February 20 to provide feedback to the proposal, with the privately-owned business encouraging staff to use the Employee Assistance Programme counselling and support services during this period.

Davies added: "This is part of a bigger picture. The funding model for home support care is broken, and we need the Ministry of Health and other funders to take responsibility for ongoing problems in the sector.

"It is not good enough that a mostly female workforce in regional New Zealand is being treated this way. They deserve better."

HealthCare NZ will advise staff on their final decision factoring in the feedback by March 3.