EDITORIAL

Early yesterday morning (NZ time), an emergency committee convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus from China a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The declaration was not made lightly, coming only after two meetings convened by the WHO Director-General under international health regulations in response to the outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the People's Republic of China, and exportations to other countries.

At the time of the declaration, there were 7711 confirmed and 12,167 suspected cases throughout China. Of the confirmed cases, 1370 were severe and 170 people had died. 124 people had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Outside China, there were 82 cases in 18 countries. Of these, seven had no history of travel in China. There had been human-to-human transmission in three countries outside China. One of these cases was severe and there had been no deaths.

Director General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus talks to media after the global emergency was declared. AP photo / Jean-Christophe Bott, via Keystone

So what happens next?

The WHO is sending a multidisciplinary mission to China to review and support efforts to investigate the source of the outbreak; the clinical spectrum of the disease and its severity; the extent of human-to-human transmission in the community and in healthcare facilities; and efforts to control the outbreak.

The mission will share information with the international community to help understand the situation and its impact and quickly pass on any successful measures discovered.

The sobering reality is the World Health Organisation expects further cases can appear in any country.

"However, the WHO committee believes that it is still possible to interrupt virus spread, provided countries take measures to detect disease early, isolate and treat cases, trace contacts, and promote social distancing measures commensurate with the risk."

"Commensurate with the risk" is an important phrase to remember. It is not a time for hysteria or for ignorance. Movements out of the region where the outbreak occurred are being controlled; suspected cases, isolated; and confirmed cases are being quarantined. Most cases reported to date have been milder; about 20 per cent of those infected have experienced severe illness.

Illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image / CDCP, via AP

Face masks provide no protection, according to New Zealand's Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. More effective measures are the Ministry of Health "staples" of outbreak prevention, including cleaning hands, staying at home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes.

While the outbreak appears to have originated in China, there is no point in ostracising or maligning any individuals or communities based on ethnicity or appearance.

It's also important to remember coronavirus is not the only outbreak the world is dealing with. The World Health Organisation reported and responded to dozens of outbreaks last year, including Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a global outbreak of measles with more than 400,000 confirmed cases.

China, while initially criticised for being slow and secretive, has taken strong measures such as quarantining 50 million people in an effort to limit transmission from the city of Wuhan. It has also taken public health measures in other cities and provinces; is conducting studies on the severity and transmissibility of the virus and sharing data and biological material. The country has also agreed to work with other countries who need support.

It should also be a reassurance that the considered international opinion thus far is China has taken good measures, not only for that country, but also for the rest of the world.