

Hawke's Bay Regional Council will proceed with an investigation into what it would take to change its name to Environment Hawke's Bay, despite one councillor's concerns it would add extra "stress" to council staff.

The motion to investigate the name change and what it entails was put forward by councillor and deputy chairman Rick Barker at the council's first meeting of the year on Wednesday.

Barker said the name change would be the council's point of difference in the community.

The HBRC meeting was chaired by Rex Graham. Photo / Paul Taylor

During the last election the regional council asked people what they thought the purpose of the council was, and many didn't have any idea, Barker said.

The name would essentially describe what the council did, and Barker said the council was all about the environment- "the air, wetlands, ocean, although we can do better there, and climate adaptation. The core of our business is environment."

The councillors put forward queries about implications and the potential cost.

Barker replied by saying the council logo would not need to be changed and there wouldn't be "big costs" involved if the council worked smarter.

"It will be a name which challenges us to live up to what we do. We can refocus or reinforce the focus," he said.

Will Foley, first term councillor, said that while he understood the motion, he was concerned about the cost involved and had reservations.

He was the only one in attendance who did not want the investigation into what the name change entailed.

Will Foley (right) was against the motion to change the name of the regional council to Environment Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

"This is my first term as councillor and I am already aware of the stress and pressure on the resources. This would be asking more," Foley said.

The motion was carried 11-1.

The council will now instruct chief executive James Palmer to provide advice to the Corporate and Strategic Committee on the relevant considerations for Council to consider a name change to "Environment Hawke's Bay".