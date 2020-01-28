Three children's toys have been recalled because they could contain choking hazards.

A "dump truck" beach toy set, a pink plastic violin and a GoGo Mini car set all sold at The Quick Dollar discount stores have been recalled by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

All of the toys can "release small parts that may pose a choking hazard to young children".

If you have one of the recalled toys, you should stop using it and dispose of it immediately or return it to where you bought it from for a full refund.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Product recall: Parents warned about Baby Shark Hand Wash risk

• Comment: When and how to recall a product

• Premium - Crisis management: How to avoid costly mistakes when managing a product recall



The recalled toys

A pink battery operated violin sold between November 2015 and December 2019 from discount stores.

A brightly 12cm long coloured dump truck beach toy set sold between November 2015 and December 2019.

A GoGo Mini Car 2 piece set sold between November 2016 to November 2019.