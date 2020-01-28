Mounting worry over the spread of a new coronavirus from China has prompted New Zealand to activate its pandemic plan - but how does it work?

We can think of it as one plan to rule them all - a central, scaleable framework for all public agencies to use to respond to any pandemic, regardless of the nature of the virus and its severity.

Officials believe it's an influenza pandemic that will be the most likely cause of the next large-scale health emergency in New Zealand – but fortunately, such episodes have been rare in our history.

The last century, for instance, saw just three major pandemics that reached us – in 1918, 1957 and 1968.

The last sizeable event here was the 2009 swine flu pandemic, in which 19 people were killed and 3,175 cases were confirmed.

New Zealand has had an Influenza Pandemic action plan since 2006, and this was updated in 2017 to reflect new legislation and population calculations.

The Ministry of Health described pandemics as the spread of a novel type of virus, which may cause "unusually high morbidity and mortality for an extended period".

Even in developed countries like New Zealand, pandemics posed big threats as most people were immunologically naive to the novel virus, and therefore susceptible to infection.

The danger wasn't just in the new subtype, but also the capacity of that virus to spread efficiently from person to person.

A severe pandemic – 1918's being the most disastrous example to date – could overwhelm our health system due to the exceptional number of people affected.

That sat at the extreme end of New Zealand's current plan, which was nonetheless designed to deal with such a worst-case scenario.

New Zealand's standard planning model assumed a severe pandemic wave in which 40 per cent of the population – or more than 1.9 million people - became ill over an eight-week period.

The peak incidence in the model occurs in weeks three to five, when about 1.5 million people − a third of New Zealand's population − would be ill, convalescing or just recovered.

The model also assumed a total case fatality rate of two per cent, within which about 38,000 deaths would occur over the eight-week period, peaking at about 23,500 in week four.

That was compared with New Zealand's normal weekly death rate of around 599.

Yet it still wasn't possible to make such a forecast accurately, given that a pandemic unfolding now might not reflect what played out in 1918.

The 2009 swine flu epidemic saw more than 3000 people infected in New Zealand. Photo / File

In only two months, about 9,000 New Zealanders died — about half as many as in the whole of World War I – and about half the population became infected.

The plan worked off six phases, dubbed plan for it; keep it out; stamp it out; manage it; manage it (post-peak); and recover from it.

"Plan for it" was when there were no cases yet in New Zealand, and recommended "increased vigilance and careful risk assessment".

That involved measures like checking that different plans across the health sector were in place and up to date, keeping an eye on the situation overseas, and giving advice to the public where required.

"Keep it out", when human-to-human transmission of a virus able to cause outbreaks had been verified, was the phase authorities were working under now.

With still no confirmed New Zealand cases, authorities could begin screening travellers and putting out travel advisories.

They could also prepare for the possible release of pre-pandemic vaccines or antivirals – and even place travellers in mandatory quarantine if it was justified.

The 2009 swine flu crisis was New Zealand's last influenza pandemic. Photo / File

In the "Stamp it out" phase – assuming a case had now been confirmed in New Zealand – authorities could release antivirals, order a pandemic vaccine after declaration from the World Health Organisation, and then commence vaccination.

Domestic and international "don't travel" notices could be issued, schools in affected areas could be closed, access to public gatherings restricted – and some areas could even be isolated altogether if needed.

In the fourth phase – assuming multiple clusters of the virus was spreading out of control – authorities would order the pandemic vaccine if they hadn't already, and consider the need for an epidemic notice, or declaring a state of local or national emergency.

Under this crisis scenario, distribution of critical goods and services around the country could be prioritised by Civil Defence.

In the fifth phase - in which the wave was decreasing, but the possibility of a resurgence or new wave remained - authorities would move toward restoring normal services, re-opening schools, lifting restrictions on travel and public gatherings, and implementing vaccination programmes.

The final phase focused on recovery and rebuilding population health – and included the option of setting up special recovery offices.

Otago University public health expert Professor Michael Baker described the plan as a good document – but there were some parts of it that needed more work.

Namely, authorities should be able to take greater measures under the "Keep it out" phase, he said.

"There should be scenarios where, in extreme circumstances, you could close borders up to a period of to several months," he said.

More than 9000 people died in the 1918 influenza pandemic. Photo / File

"That sounds very extreme – but for something like the 1918 epidemic, it makes great economic and humanitarian sense. And unless you've got that in your planning and have clear decision points, it's very hard to do."

In a previous study, Baker and colleagues called for wide-ranging improvements, particularly in the face of massive and modern threats posed by antimicrobial resistance, climate change and rising populations.

They included completing a plan to deal with antimicrobial resistance, with more collaboration between human and animal health sectors; creating labs for highly pathogenic organisms; and developing real-time surveillance beyond notifiable diseases and influenza.