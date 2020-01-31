A Taupō woman cares for her husband 24/7 after his devastating stroke, and can leave the house only when a home carer arrives. Sometimes that crucial help doesn't turn up - cutting off a lifeline to the outside world that's crucial for her, and her husband's recovery.

Grey Power says the sad situation is common and widespread, and the Government needs to act over a system that is leaving many of our elderly alone and in distress. "People don't turn up when they're meant to," the group's national president Mac Welch said. "You seem to have to manage the provider yourself."

Helen Wickens looks after her husband around the clock, and the few times a home carer arrives each week gives her precious time out of the house.

However, sometimes nobody turns up - leaving a

