Another White Island family are this week celebrating milestones as those badly burned in the deadly eruption six weeks ago continue their slow journey to recovery.

Sydney couple Nick and Marion London remain in hospital, after they were medivaced to Australia three days after suffering 50 per cent burns to their bodies and internal chemical burns from breathing toxic gases during the eruption.

But they are making progress, son Matt London wrote on the couple's GoFundMe page yesterday.

"Mum and Dad are doing pretty good. Dad looks like he's probably done with surgeries. He's just started using his hands again too which is great. Mum is looking like she's gonna be up for one or two more surgeries and is going just a little bit slower."

Nick London, pictured before he was badly burned on White Island. Photo / Supplied via Facebook

Marion London, pictured before she was badly burned on White Island. Photo / Supplied via Facebook

However, his mother had managed to feed herself for the first time on Thursday night, which was "great to see", London said.

Both his parents were back on an unrestricted diet, so food was a bit easier to manage and enjoy, he said.

Family were hoping his father would only need to spend another two or three weeks in the burns unit before he could be moved to rehab.

"But the doctors don't really give time frames for anything since it can change so quickly and everyone heals differently and what not.

"Overall they've been having ups and downs as expected but they're staying strong and doing well."

The update on the GoFundMe page, which has so far raised $17,000 for the couple, is the first since December 19, when supporters were told Marion was partially out of sedation and had been able to tell her children she loved them.

Other White Island survivors have also shared progress of their recoveries this week, including the two Kiwi guides who survived the December 9 eruption which killed two of their White Island Tours' colleagues and 18 tourists.

Jake Milbank is recovering in Middlemore Hospital following the White Island eruption. Photo / Supplied

Teenage tour guide Jake Milbank this week wrote a heart-felt message from his Middlemore Hospital bed, where he is being treated for 80 per cent burns to his body.

In a message written by Milbank and uploaded to a Givealittle page where $141,000 has been raised to support him, he wrote: "To everybody who has been supporting me I would like to say a big Thank You.

"We are grateful for the kind donations received through the Givealittle page and I am enjoying reading the awesome messages and comments that have come, they've really helped me."

It was the first time a survivor has released a public message since the December tragedy.

Kelsey Waghorn received full thickness burns to 45 per cent of her body in the White Island eruption. Photo / Supplied

The following day fellow guide Kelsey Waghorn, who suffered full-thickness burns to 45 per cent of her body in the eruption, also issued a statement from her hospital bed.

"To those who have generously donated to my Givealittle, I've been reading your comments in small batches as the kindness is overwhelming.

"It's hard to fathom the amount of love and support from people I met through work, and even people I haven't met."

Twenty people died and more than two dozen were injured when White Island erupted as tourists visited it on December 9. File photo / George Novak

Yesterday, a further survivors update was made. American Rick Reed, who suffered 30 per cent burns to his body in the eruption, was pictured giving a thumbs up in a post to the GoFundMe page set up to help him and wife Ivy Kohn Reed.

Both remain in the burns unit at Middlemore Hospital, but in an update to their fundraising page Ivy's brother, Barry Kohn, wrote that both were progressing well.

"If all continues to go well, there is a good chance they will be able to fly home some time next week!"