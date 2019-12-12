White Island, black day: Inside the tragedy on Whakaari

On Monday, at 2.11pm, Whakaari/White Island in the Bay of Plenty erupted. Forty-seven people were on the small, volcanic island.

They were tourists from around the world – from Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. Boats and rescue helicopters took as many as they could from the billowing smoke and ash. Eight of the tourists have died and eight remain on the island, presumed dead. Dozens more are in hospital, many with severe burns.

Police are finalising a plan to return to Whakaari and recover the bodies of those still on the island.

Cherie Howie reports on the horror of the eruption, and the bravery that followed.