A woman who lost her son in the Pike River Mine disaster says enough money has been poured into its re-entry.

Twenty-nine men died in an explosion at the West Coast mine in November 2010, and an operation is under way to recover any remains and information as part of a criminal investigation.

Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little said the mission, announced in November 2018, was about a year behind schedule, and he was not ruling out seeking more funds to top up the $36 million budget.

But Marion Curtin, mother of Richard Holling who never came home after the tragedy, said too much taxpayer money had been spent for no clear reason.

"The whole thing is ridiculous anyway, so this [possibly asking for more money] is ridiculous," she said.

"When will I hear someone say 'enough is enough'?"

Curtin wanted to see the Recovery Agency publish a statement of accounts showing exactly how the millions had been spent.

"I've asked several times, what could possibly be found that would show what caused the explosion?

"I've always received very vague replies."

She was distressed by the very thought of more money being spent.

"Some families forget and don't appreciate there isn't a bottomless pit of money available.

"I haven't changed my mind in nine years about how I feel. The money spent so far is appalling and the fact that it might be increased is beyond the pale."

She questioned what they would find by entering the drift, when the men were in the mine when the explosion occurred.

"A lot of the public think they're going into the mine itself, which they're not.

"They're just re-entering the 'road' [the drift] up to the mine.

"The mine is where the men were when the explosion happened, that's where any remains would be.

"The Coroner's finding explained in good detail the affect a blast of that degree would have on a human body, there'll be nothing but ash to retrieve.

"They're not going to retrieve the bodies. Let them rest in peace. They're not lost, we know where they are.

"It's not like they've disappeared on a mountain or at sea."

Little said the mission was a year behind schedule, but now they were through the 170 metre barrier, teams could make good progress.

"We can take on extra people, and make even faster progress.

"But we've got to be realistic about this. We have a lot of leased equipment and those leases have lasted longer than we expected."

A more realistic idea of how long the project would take, will be built up the further the teams go into the mine.

"There are limits. There is no such thing as a blank cheque thing.

"We made a commitment to go in. We've gone in. We're starting to make really good progress now.

"Safety has been the number one priority. That adds cost as well, but it's the right thing to do."