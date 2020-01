A woman has serious injuries after a car crashed off a rural road and into a tree in Central Hawke's Bay.

Police were called to the single-car crash at 8.40am on River Road, near Otane.

The sole occupant of the car, who was trapped in her vehicle after the impact, was freed by fire and emergency crews at the scene.

She was treated by St John ambulance staff before being transported via rescue helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

