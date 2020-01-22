Cold water's being poured on hopes that a settlement is imminent at Ihumatao.

The Maori King's flag was lowered at the site near Auckland Airport yesterday, sparking suggestions an announcement of a deal could be made by Waitangi Day.

But Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told Mike Hosking that's not the case.

"What is being said right now by a whole range of people is simply false.

"This is a long-range discussion that will take a long, long time to be completed."