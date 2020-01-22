Warm, cloudy weather is set to continue across New Zealand, with some areas set to reach as high as 30C.

Most of the cloud should burn off by the afternoon in affected areas, MetService meteorologist Angus Hines says, with only parts of the country to get a few showers.

The cloud will mainly settle on the west coast of the North Island, while eastern areas bask in sunny skies.

In the South Island on Friday, both Blenheim and Invercargill are forecast for highs of 30C.

Hines says the current cloudy weather will continue into Thursday before it burns off. The South Island will receive a few light showers due to a couple of weak fronts, but it was "nothing major", he said.

Taupō might be the only area with a chance of a later shower, while Tauranga will bask in 29C, with Auckland and Kaitaia at 25C and Hamilton and Rotorua, 27C.

The cloud will continue to hug the west coast, affecting New Plymouth and Whanganui and, while showers will hit mountain areas, it will stay dry at sea level.

Wellington and New Plymouth are set for 21C, compared to Masterton's 28C.

In the South Island tomorrow, a front will hit the West Coast, with a few showers remaining until mid afternoon, while it stays relatively dry and warm on the eastern coast until a southeast change late in the evening.

That could see Christchurch and Kaikoura get a late shower.

However, Blenheim will reach a sweltering 32C, while Christchurch will reach 27C, with West Coast towns including Greymouth at 21C.

Temperatures remain cooler in coastal lower South Island areas where they would also get an early light shower but Queenstown will get to 26C.

On Friday, there's a chance of a shower for most western and northern areas in the North Island, as far north as Auckland.

Tauranga, Hamilton and Whangarei will reach the island high of 29C.

In the South Island, morning cloud will burn off, reaching 30C not only in Blenheim, but also in Invercargill, where a few showers will also skirt the coastline.