An Air New Zealand flight sat on the tarmac for over an hour before an unwell passenger was taken off the flight.

A passenger on flight NZ678 told the Herald the flight was delayed before he arrived at Dunedin Airport this evening.

After boarding the Auckland-bound aircraft, he said the flight was stuck on the tarmac for over an hour before finally heading towards the runway.

"Within 30 seconds, there was some kind of strife with three passengers who were later taken off the flight," he said.

Advertisement

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said a passenger on the flight became unwell and the plane returned to the gate so they could disembark.

READ MORE:

• Travel chaos in South Island as flights cancelled and roads cut off

• Delays at Auckland Airport after runway closed for repairs

• Flights at Auckland Airport cancelled and delayed after second consecutive day of fog

• 36 flights delayed, three turned back, after smoke alarm evacuates air traffic control radar

A witness said passengers a few rows ahead of him were crying after the trio left the plane.

"The passengers haven't been told a thing," he said.

The plane was still sitting at the gate half an hour after the passengers disembarked, before finally leaving for Auckland 90 minutes later than originally scheduled.