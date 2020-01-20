A jury in the trial of a high-profile entertainment industry veteran charged with sexually assaulting three women who worked for him have heard closing addresses from the Crown and defence.

The man is on trial in the Auckland District Court before Judge Russell Collins.

He is facing a charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and five of indecent assault.

The man vehemently denies the charges and his defence is that the first woman is mistaken and the other two have lied and even worked together to fabricate allegations to destroy his career.

An interim suppression order prevents the Herald from publishing the man's name or specific details of the work he does in the industry.

However‌, ‌it‌ ‌can‌ ‌be‌ ‌reported‌ ‌that‌ ‌he‌ ‌has‌ ‌been‌ ‌involved‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌high-profile‌ ‌film‌ ‌and‌ ‌television‌ ‌projects‌ ‌in‌ ‌New‌ ‌Zealand‌ ‌and‌ ‌around‌ ‌the‌ ‌world,‌ ‌and‌ ‌some‌ ‌significant‌ ‌retail‌ ‌brands.‌ ‌

Defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC said the man "absolutely denies" any offending.

The trial started last week and is now in its sixth day.

The Crown: you can be sure he is guilty

Today Crown prosecutor Hannah Clark said the offending was similar in that it happened to young women working for the accused, when projects were wrapping up, after he had been drinking and when his then-partner was not there.

"The Crown says that he was drunk and he helped himself," she said.

The first complainant alleges the man sexually violated her as she slept on a couch in his motel room following a wrap party for the project he hired her to work on.

The second woman says the man rubbed her thigh at another party, and made a suggestive comment.

The third alleges he groped her repeatedly at a hotel room following a wrap party - while surrounded by other colleagues.

When she left the room to get away from him, the complainant says he followed her to hotel room and banged on the door trying to get in.

Clark said the jury could be sure the women were telling the truth and the physical acts "did happen at the hands of this man".

She said the first alleged incident was more than 10 years ago and while the complainant did not have a "vivid" memory of everything she did and said around that time, she was certain about that night.

"If you wake up to your boss's fingers in your vagina - chances are that is not something you are going to forget," Clark said.

"She is sure about what happened to her, and she is sure it was this man."

She rejected the suggestion the other complainants lied about their alleged assault, or "got together" to collude against the man in a "vitriolic" attack as a result of losing jobs.

The defence suggested both women were angry at the accused when they were not rehired for future projects, and as a result, set about trying to "bring down" his business and reputation.

"That simply did not happen … You can safely place this conspiracy theory to one side," said Clark.

"They have described exactly what happened, and nothing more - and that is because they have told you the truth.

"If they had got together to make this up they could have said anything, they could have said this happens all the time … and they could have said this was a lot more physically invasive."

Clark revisited the evidence that the jury had heard during the Crown case including witnesses who spoke about what the complainants told them after the alleged assaults.

She said the jury "certainly can be sure" that the accused is guilty of the first assault.

"The key reasons that you can be sure that this man is guilty … first (the complainant) is very clear in her evidence about what happened to her," she stated.

"She looked him right in the eye that night when she woke up and realised what he was doing to her - and that's why he stopped … It did in fact happen.

"You can be sure - because she is sure … that it was definitely him … it's clear as day, essentially."

Clark said the second complainant should also be believed.

The alleged assault - albeit brief - was witnessed by the complainant's husband and both were telling the truth.

"(The complainant) told you the truth … you can accept her evidence about that," Clark said.

"For this conspiracy theory to get any wings at all (the complainant's husband) had to be in on it too."

Clark said that was not viable. He was no longer in a relationship with the woman and had no reason to lie.

"He came to court and told you what he saw," said Clark.

"The conspiracy theory is simply ridiculous. They have not got together, the three of them, and made this up.

"If they did do that, they could have made anything up and you'd think if you had this three-way plan to cause the demise of an international company you'd come up with something more than that, wouldn't you?"

Clark said the second and third complainants did not present "streamlined" evidence or the same version of events "blow by blow".

"They've come to court and told you what they remember," she explained.

Clark said defence evidence about the second complainant having issues at work with colleagues was "a sideshow".

The moment the jury needed to focus on was "what did he do in that bar?".

In terms of the third complainant, Clark also encouraged the jury to believe her evidence.

"She has told you what happened ... she told you the truth, she was credible, reliable," she reasoned.

Clark said the second and third complainants should not be judged for speaking together about their alleged assaults.

"They shouldn't be criticised for supporting each other - either then, or now," she said.

Ultimately, she urged the jury to believe all three complainants and find the accused guilty on all six charges he is facing.

"What the Crown says is that you've heard from three different women in this trial," Clark said.

"All three times he has employed these women, they are all younger than him, they are all working for him.

"He was drinking, he lost inhibition ... He did touch these women in the way they have described.

"You can believe all three of these woman and you can be sure he is guilty on all charges."

Dyhrberg will make her closing statements following the afternoon adjournment.