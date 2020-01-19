The Civil Defence is investigating exactly what caused sirens to go off across the Bay of Plenty last night - causing panic that a tsunami was coming.

Panicked Waihī Beach residents evacuated after hearing sirens starting about 9.30pm. They were also heard in Mt Maunganui, Te Puke, Ōmokoroa and other parts of the Bay of Plenty as well as parts of Waikato.

It was later confirmed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand that it was a false alarm.

But that did little to calm those who had already been evacuated and residents who wanted to ensure that it was in fact a false alarm.

Advertisement

"This is poor. Even though it was a false alarm, measures should be in place. Poor families carting their children and belongings on foot to a safety point," one resident wrote online.

The latest update from Bay of Plenty Civil Defence - issued just after 4am - said Fire and Emergency NZ is due to investigate more into the matter this morning.

Further update from Fire and Emergency New Zealand: Fire and Emergency New Zealand understands a number of sirens were... Posted by Bay of Plenty Civil Defence on Sunday, 19 January 2020

A statement released by fire authorities said: "We are focused on working alongside our partner agencies to find out what caused these sirens to activate.

"The activation was an error and there was no danger to the public."

Residents affected have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at the false alarm and what their families went through last night as a result.

PANICKED LOCALS RUSH TO GET TO HIGH GROUND:

One woman said they were holidaying in Waihī Beach when they heard the siren go off, but did not know what to do or where to go.

"Quite unnerving to discover that some Waihī Beach residents evacuated immediately whilst we were standing around wondering what the siren meant and what to do.

Advertisement

"It appears that many of the communication measures in place to manage emergencies rely on technology and local knowledge."

Witnesses said cars filled with panicked people were streaming out of Waihi Beach and local Facebook group pages were flooded with concerned comments.

Family was just evacuated from waihi beach by the camp ground staff as alarms went off — Urbankiwi (@urbankiwi) January 19, 2020

READ MORE:

• False tsunami alarm: Bay of Plenty residents evacuate as sirens sound on North Island coast, Waikato

• Civil Defence warns of upcoming tsunami siren test in Auckland region

• Tsunami sirens' 'truer test'

• Two years, 12 sirens: Tauranga City Council gives go ahead for first phases of tsunami siren installations

An evacuee told the Herald she and her family were staying at Waihī Beach when an alarm began to ring out.

"A siren started and we were wondering what it was, and then someone on loud speakers said we needed to evacuate as there was a tsunami," she said.

Other locals reported they had not received any text alerts or notifications telling them what to do, where to go or that it was even a false alarm.

What's the story @BOPCivilDefence.. Family has been evacuated from Waihi Beach due to tsunami alarms? — Urbankiwi (@urbankiwi) January 19, 2020

However, Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said on its Facebook page that had there been a genuine risk of a tsunami approaching, or other emergency situation, they would have used all avenues to alert people in the area.

"In an event, we use multiple alert notification tools, not just Facebook. Even then, people need to look out for one another though as no tool is perfect."

Civil Defence authorities in the Bay of Plenty also directed people to information on its website: Bay of Plenty Civil Defence.