A jarring alarm followed on Waihī Beach sparked an evacuation this evening.

Civil Defence confirmed there was no tsunami warning for the area and later put out a post of Facebook.

Good evening everyone. Just to let you know...we have not triggered any tsunami sirens. We have received reports of... Posted by Bay of Plenty Civil Defence on Sunday, 19 January 2020

"A siren started and we were wondering what it was, and then someone on loud speakers said we needed to evacuate as there was a tsunami," an evacuee told The Herald.









Sounds like chaos in the BoP with a false tsunami alarm. How can people have any trust in a system like this? — AndiBrotherston (@AndiBeeeee) January 19, 2020