Up to two dozen firefighters are battling a grass fire in west Christchurch.

Emergency services received multiple calls at 11.15am about the fire near Hall Rd at Mcleans Island, near Christchurch International Airport, but had contained it by 11.45am, Southern Fire Communications' shift manager Daniel Reilly said.

The fire was 200m by 30m in size, and no structures were threatened, Reilly said.

Eight crews of between two and four firefighters were called to help, and a helicopter was initially on standby but had since been stood down, he said.

Crews came from the Redwood, Harewood, Wigram and Spreydon brigades, and the Lincoln, West Melton and Rolleston volunteer brigades.