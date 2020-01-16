Just over a month ago, a man was critically injured after allegedly being shot at a house in South Auckland. This week, a woman was found dead at the same property.

Residents on the street - Calthorp Close, in Favona - have had enough, with some calling for the people at the property to leave.

One neighbour wrote online that there was "always trouble" there and said it was time for authorities to remove the residents in order to avoid further incidents.

Another neighbour reiterated that idea, telling Newshub: "We don't let [our kids] walk to school because we never know what's going to happen.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death after the woman's body was found in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.50am after reports that a gunshot had been heard.

The female victim's name is yet to be released as are any other details about her, including her age.

The incident comes just over a month after a man was allegedly shot at the same property on December 4.

Neighbours described seeing an injured man gasping for air as he was held up by two men trying to get him out into a ute after another vehicle had just fled the scene.

"I heard a: 'Bang, bang, bang!' I thought it was Guy Fawkes," one neighbour told the Herald at the time.

"I looked outside and have seen two guys running into a car.

"I could hear that guy that got shot panting. They loaded him into a ute that was parked on the grass there and left."

Police said this week it was too early to speculate whether the two incidents are connected, but that it was part of their investigation.

The man involved in last month's incident was later discharged from hospital to recover, a spokesman confirmed.