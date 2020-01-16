Ōwairaka/Mt Albert protesters have been left shaken after a fire broke out at their campsite early this morning while several people were sleeping in a nearby tent.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to a "small rubbish fire" near the main gate of the Mt Albert domain off Summit Drive at 2.56am.

"One fire truck with four firefighters were sent to the scene to extinguish a small rubbish fire," FENZ shift manager Paul Radden said.

Protest leader Anna Radford told the Herald it was a "disgusting act" and everyone in the group was "absolutely shocked".

"But we are still committed to saving the trees."

She said the police had been informed.

FENZ would not comment on whether or not the fire was suspicious.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said everyone was shaken and directed all media enquires to protest leader Radford.

The fire destroyed a wooden display stand holding information cards.

Honour the Maunga protesters on Owairaka/Mt Albert, with Anna Radford (centre) and Lisa Prager (far left). Photo / Jason Oxenham

Radford said several people were sleeping in a nearby tent about 15 metres away from the fire.

About five tents and one marquee were set up at the campsite.

The group are protesting plans to remove hundreds of exotic trees from an Auckland maunga.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority (TMA), which co-governs the city's 14 tūpuna maunga (ancestral mountains), plans to remove 345 exotic trees from Ōwairaka/Mt Albert and plant 13,000 natives as part of a long-term restoration project.

But the group of protesters have occupied the maunga since November 11, preventing contractors from starting what was meant to be a month-long job.