Fire crews from around the Waikato are tackling a fire at a refuse station on the outskirts of Te Awamutu.

Water tankers have had to be brought in from Pirongia, Cambridge and Ōtorohanga, along with crews from those towns and Hamilton.

Fire and Emergency staff said the centre on Paterangi Rd was outside the town boundary and water mains were not available to help fight the fire.

The blaze before firefighters arrived. Photo / Dean Taylor

The Te Awamutu water tanker was also not available as it is under maintenance.

Builders nearby first noticed the fire when they saw smoke coming from the roof at rear.

The fire was called in at 12.08pm.

The Pirongia Fire Brigade tanker was first on scene to provide extra water. Photo / Dean Taylor

Refuse centre staff were on site when the fire broke out. A digger is visible in the pit where the fire is burning.

Traffic management is in place, with access down to one lane due to emergency services vehicles and reduced visibility due to smoke.