The woman who died after a paragliding crash in Selwyn on Tuesday has been named by police.
She was Trudi Meij, a South African national, who lived in Christchurch.
Emergency services rushed to the accident near Mt Cheeseman ski area at Castle Hill around 1.45pm on Tuesday, police said.
But the 37-year-old died at the scene.
Her death has been referred to the coroner.
Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash and said the Civil Aviation Authority had been notified.