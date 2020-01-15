The woman who died after a paragliding crash in Selwyn on Tuesday has been named by police.

She was Trudi Meij, a South African national, who lived in Christchurch.

Emergency services rushed to the accident near Mt Cheeseman ski area at Castle Hill around 1.45pm on Tuesday, police said.

But the 37-year-old died at the scene.

The accident happened near Mt Cheeseman ski area at Castle Hill. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Her death has been referred to the coroner.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash and said the Civil Aviation Authority had been notified.