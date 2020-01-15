A helicopter is en route to a crash on State Highway One north of Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports at 4.10 pm this afternoon of a van going off the road on SH1 between Chestnut Rd and Ohakuri Rd before crashing into a bank.

She said it was unclear how many people were or are in the van, and what injuries the passengers possibly might have.

The spokeswoman said the road did not appear to be blocked.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said the service was called to the crash at the same time as the police.

She said an ambulance was on the scene, with another two ambulances and a helicopter on the way.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the van had tipped on its side and crews were at the incident to manage scene safety.

More to come.