A man has pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing objectionable material after his wife found images of young girls in sexual positions on his computer while she was searching for bank statements.

The 68-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in front of Judge Louis Bidois on Tuesday.

According to the summary of facts, his wife found 13 images in March last year, while the man was out of town.

She contacted police, who found further images which had been deleted, 25 of which were considered objectionable.

Advertisement

The majority of the images depicted girls between the ages of 8 and 12, but one was an infant.

According to the summary, the man told police he had a sickness and needed to be cured.

He has been remanded on bail for sentencing on March 4.