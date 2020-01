Police are investigating an incident after a person was found dead in a South Auckland suburb in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to a property in Favona about 2.50am in response to "an incident", a spokeswoman said.

"A person has been located deceased at a residential property and we're working to understand the circumstances of the death."

Authorities are now in the process of informing the victim's next of kin of the death.