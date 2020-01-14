Police are investigating an incident after a person was found dead in a South Auckland suburb in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to a property on Calthorp Close, in Favona, about 2.50am in response to "an incident", a spokeswoman said.

"A person has been located deceased at a residential property and we're working to understand the circumstances of the death."

Authorities are now in the process of informing the victim's next of kin of the death.

The incident comes after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the same street early last month.

At that incident, on December 4, police and emergency services were called to the scene after multiple gunshots were heard just after 9.30pm.