There is some good news for irate New World shoppers, more Spiegelau glassware is en route.

Many shoppers were left irate after they missed out on glassware when they attempted to redeem a promotion that ended on Sunday.

And while more glasses are on the way, it's good news for North Island shoppers and bad news for those in the South Island.

READ MORE:

• New World warns customers about 'free groceries' Facebook scam

• Grocery shopping habits on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day revealed

• How family slashed $18,000 a year from their grocery bill

• Supermarket stranger pays for refugee family's groceries

Advertisement

South Island stores that no longer had glasses would give shoppers with completed sticker books a $10 New World gift card.

Meanwhile, North Island shoppers had the ability to reserve glasses from a delayed shipment for customers with completed sticker books.

"Glasses can be requested by presenting a completed sticker book to customer service at North Island stores and stock remains limited," Foodstuffs head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said.

"Stores have been using this system to complete customer orders since the promotion ended and subsequently supplies of the popular short and tall tumbler glasses have been snapped up."

Shoppers would have the ability to redeem their completed sticker books until January 26, while stocks last.

"As the promotion ended on 12 January we cannot guarantee your specific glass request will be available, however, stores are making every effort to accommodate customer requests," Laird said.

During the promotion, New World granted shoppers a sticker for every $20 spent and once a certain number of stickers were collected, they could be exchanged for different types of glasses.

The promotion ran over the Christmas break from early November to January 12 and more than 700,000 sets - or 1.4 million glasses - were collected.

Advertisement

One customer on Auckland's North Shore was left dumbfounded when he tried to redeem the stickers a fortnight ago, only to be told: "no one's got them".

"To rub salt in the wound, they're trying to give you stickers for more glasses when they haven't got any," Russ Baldwin told Stuff.

"They're trying to get you to spend the extra $20 to get another sticker, yet they haven't even got the product to give you.

"They should have been saying at the checkout, 'we cannot supply glasses'."