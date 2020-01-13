Many New World customers are irate after being left with empty wallets and no glassware after many stores ran out of Spiegelau stock.

Launched in early November, the Spiegelau glassware promotion by New World offered customers a sticker for every $20 spent.

And while more than 700,000 sets - or 1.4 million glasses - were collected before the promotion wrapped up yesterday, many shoppers missed out.

On Auckland's North Shore, Russ Baldwin tried to collect his glasses a fortnight ago only to be plainly told, "no one's got them".

"To rub salt in the wound, they're trying to give you stickers for more glasses when they haven't got any," he told Stuff.

"They're trying to get you to spend the extra $20 to get another sticker, yet they haven't even got the product to give you.

"They should have been saying at the checkout, 'we cannot supply glasses'."

Angered shoppers also took to social media to vent their disappointment with New World.

"Having collected what was required well within expiration time to be then told the policy had changed and there won't be any glasses is dishonest and bad behaviour," one man said.

"Everything should have been done to compensate me and the numbers of other visibly disappointed customers. This treatment of your patrons is unethical."

New World stores would no longer be issuing stickers or accepting partial payments for glasses, spokeswoman Antoinette Laird said.

However, on a positive note, there were still some sets of glasses around.

"Customers have until Sunday 26 January to head into their local New World with their completed sticker booklet to redeem their glassware," she said.

"As the promotion is now complete, certain stores might also not have all six types of glassware so we advise customers to head in store sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment and redeem their favourite pair if available.

"Stores will do their very best to accommodate customers' requests."

The long and short tumbler glasses were the top redeemed glasses nationwide, with the Spiegelau wine glasses in less demand.