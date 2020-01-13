Video footage has revealed an adult male orca thought to have been freed from a crayfish pot still has line wrapped multiple times around his pectoral fins.

Orca Research Trust scientist Dr Ingrid Visser said the orca was still in life-threatening danger and revealed today footage clearly showed the crayfish line was still wrapped around both pectoral fins.

The adult male orca, who first became entangled in a crayfish pot line, near Tutukaka Harbour on December 23 last year, was finally cut free, five days later in the afternoon of December 27.

Rescue attempts were made at Taiharuru, Whangarei Harbour, Auckland Harbour and the release was conducted at Waiheke Island by Department of Conservation staff and the Orca Research Trust.

Advertisement

The orca travelled more than 270km, during which he carried the wire mesh crayfish pot the whole time.

It was wrapped around his right pectoral fin.

Visser said on social media specialised equipment was used during the attempts and final disentanglement, which included attaching more buoys to tire him out and make it safe to work in close proximity to him and 'hooks' which are rounded on the outside and sharpened on the inside to cut th line.

However, underwater polecam video taken during the disentanglement effort, has since been viewed and tells the story in a compelling and graphic manner.

"A substantial amount of line, previously undetected, remains wrapped around his pectoral fins," Visser said.

A male orca is still in life-threatening danger with the footage clearly showed the crayfish line was still wrapped around both pectoral fins. Photo / Orca Research Trust

Visser said the trust had requested an urgent meeting with the Department of Conservation to ascertain how they could all work together to help the orca.

Visser was calling on the public to help locate the orca and asked for sightings to be reported urgently to 0800 SEE ORCA.