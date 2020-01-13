The two people found dead after a shooting at a rural Wairarapa home yesterday were Jody Ratima and James Teddy.

A person at the address called 111 just after 5am to say there had been a gunshot and one person had been killed.

The armed offenders squad descended upon rural area, arriving to discover a double tragedy - the middle-aged couple both lay dead inside the house.

Inspector Dave Thornton said police continued to investigate the deaths of two people near Castlepoint yesterday morning.

Autopsy examinations would take place today in Wellington while the scene examination also remained ongoing.

A firearm has been located at the address and police are not seeking any other weapons.

The couple had lived at the address for about a year, and neither they nor their property were known to police.