A humpback whale estimated to be about 10m long has stranded on Northland's west coast.

Department of Conservation staff were heading to the scene as were members of Project Johah and the Te Kopuru firebrigade.

The whale is about 8km south of the Baylys Beach entrance, between Mahuta and Glinks Gully.

DoC spokeswoman Abi Monteith said staff were expected to be onsite about 8.30am when an assesment would be made. She said the whale was still alive and one of the options could be to refloat it at 1pm when the tide was high.

However sea conditions were currently rough.

In Aug 2018 two two humpback whales stranded on Baylys Beach - one was saved the other had to be euthanised.