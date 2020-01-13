Drug raids in the Wanaka area today netted a haul that included dozens of opium poppies, MDMA, LSD and cocaine.

While executing three search warrants today, police discovered the aforementioned drugs, including more than 80 poppy plants used for extracting opium, at one address.

They also found an indoor cannabis grow with 20 plants, and a quantity of dried cannabis head and plant material.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Queenstown District Court today on several charges including possession of methamphetamine.

Police said they would continue to target the supply of drugs in the Otago Lakes Central area.