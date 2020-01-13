Police are hunting for a man who indecently assaulted a woman at the Bay Dreams Concert in Nelson.

The man, aged in his mid-20s, indecently the assaulted the woman on Saturday January 4 between 10pm and 11pm at Trafalgar Park.

The offending took place in the middle of a large crowd watching the final band on the main stage.

The man is described as being about 190cm tall, with a lean build and a sun-tanned complexion.

He was wearing a distinctive high visibility orange mesh vest and may have been with a group of male friends.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Detective Neil Kitchen at Nelson CIB on 03 546 3851.