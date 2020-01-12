A motorcyclist wearing sneakers, cotton pants and no gloves who was allegedly clocked at 236km/h near Cromwell has been charged with dangerous driving.

Otago Lakes-Central road policing unit head Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the 27-year-old Queenstown man was travelling at the "remarkably stupid speed" when he went past a police patrol car on State Highway 8, in Northburn, about 4.30pm yesterday.

Such a speed was "not common" in his experience, Wilkinson said.

The man, who stopped when the patrol car activated its flashing lights, told police he had borrowed the motorcycle.

He is expected to appear in the Alexandra District Court on Wednesday.